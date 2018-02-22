Feature Story
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Fergie wasn’t the only celeb to have an embarrassing performance this weekend, Blac Chyna was trending for all the wrong reasons. The reality TV star/ business mogul is seeking legal action after a sex tape of her engaged in an intimate act with an unknown man (possibly her former side boo Rarri True?) leaked on the Internet.

While Blac Chyna wasn’t the only celeb who got caught in a compromising position this weekend (Donna from Black Ink Crew was filmed getting down in the bathroom stall), #BlackTwitter had tons to say about Chyna’s lackluster skills… because ya know, we thought she was a sexpert.

The Internet had fun at Chyna’s expense but lets be clear, Chyna seemed to know she was being filmed, but no woman deserves to be humiliated or exposed in such a vulnerable act without her permission.

