Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting So Much, We Think They’re A Couple

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Michel B. Jordan may play the bad guy (depending on who you ask) in Black Panther, but his good looks seem to be winning over his co-star Lupita Nyong’o. The super heroic duo have been flirting along the Black Panther promo trail giving us major couple vibes.

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

And, they have this secret bet between them that whenever Lupita requests, MBJ must drop down and do push-ups. We’re not complaining, but we can definitely see a twinkle in his eye whenever they’re around each other.

@michaelbjordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

If that wasn’t telling enough, MBJ appeared on VH1’s Safe Word, where he was dared to tweet Lupita,

She responded,

#LupitaNyongo hit #MichaelBJordan back with a response 😩 (view previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

While Lupita and Michael as a couple would be epic for the culture, it would mean less MBJ for us. Oh what a conundrum.

In other Black Panther news, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece raked in $404 million worldwide over a four-day time frame and $235 million domestically, ranking it it the fifth-highest opening for a film ever.

Photos