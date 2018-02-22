Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show

Daytime diva reveals health issues--including  Graves's Disease and menopause--as she prepares for an extended break.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wendy Wiliams is taking a hiatus from her show on doctor’s orders.

Wendy gave her fans a real breakdown of what’s been going on with her health recently and explained why she’s putting a pause on production.

The daytime diva became her own Hot Topic today as she announced that she has been ordered to stay home and deal with her declining health for the next few weeks. This comes just days after she had to take a sudden leave due to some health issues.

Today, however, she let her viewers know that there was something serious going on.

“My thyroid has been totally cattywampus, and that is the eye thing that you have been seeing,” Wendy explained to viewers today, adding that she’s been having trouble sleeping and with intolerance to heat. She said she’s also experienced a rapid heartbeat lately, and all of her symptoms leave her feeling disoriented. “I feel like there are birds swimming around my head.”

Wendy, who also revealed that she’s experiencing menopause, admitted that she wasn’t entirely surprised that the doctor told her to take a break to get her health in check.

Last week, she suddenly had to shut down production for a few days. Her visit to the doctor has resulted in the direct order to take a step back from her purple chair for a few weeks.

“My doctor has prescribed as of today–are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation,” she revealed. “I was pissed.”

But because she loves to gab so much, Wendy joked that she refuses to stay away for the full term that she’s been ordered to rest.

“I’ll be back in two [weeks],” Wendy scoffed, adding that she needs to work. “I’m not an heiress. Who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

Wendy’s fans are accustomed to her going on leave for a few weeks throughout the year. She takes breaks for the holiday and summer vacation. However, Wendy didn’t want to disappear on her fans without letting them know why she was taking a step back.

According to Page Six, Wendy will be airing reruns for the duration of her break. “The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus,” the insider said. “A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week

Wendy Williams Is ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

Wendy Williams Emotionally Recalls Her On-Air Faint: “It Was Really Scary”

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wendy Williams Announces Three-Week Break From Talk Show

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos