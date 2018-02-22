Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car And Runs Over Bleeding Victim

Fix it Jesus!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Roc Nation's Pre-GRAMMY Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It looks like Remy Ma’s little sister is in some serious trouble right now!

According to ComplexRemeesha Alesia Blount was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina in connection to a shooting that took place in a bar parking lot. Apparently, she has been accused of spraying bullets into a car AND running her car over one of the victims.

Blount was arrested at an apartment complex roughly five miles away from the shooting.

In the meantime, the 27-year-old has been charged with the following: One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm.

In addition, the News & Observer reported that “a magistrate ordered Blount held without bail based on a decision that she either would be unlikely to keep a court date or would be a danger to the community if she was freed.”

Thankfully, the woman who was shot and hit is believed to be in stable condition and recovering at WakeMed Hospital.

As of now, it’s unknown what caused the incident to happen in the first place.

Remy, come get your sis, sis!

RELATED NEWS:

Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group

Remy Ma Reportedly Split Ways With Manager Vincent Herbert

A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose To Star In Their Own VH1 Special

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - November 16, 2017

INSTADAILY: Remy Ma's Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals

15 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Remy Ma's Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Remy Ma’s Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals

INSTADAILY: Remy Ma's Glow-Up Is #LifeGloals

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos