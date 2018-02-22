Feature Story
In Wake Of Florida Shooting, Oprah Donates $500,000 To Anti-Gun Violence March

Mama O is putting her money where her mouth is.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Source: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand / Getty

In the wake of the recent mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, a new celebrity is joining George Clooney in donating to the surviving students.

On Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey said that she too was going to give $500K to the cause!

“I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives,” the Golden Globe winner wrote on Twitter.

“These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard,” she added.

Mama O’s donation comes shortly after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead last week. It was reported that the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was a member of a “white separatist paramilitary proto-fascist organization.”

The March For Our Lives, that Oprah mentions in her tweet, was formed by survivors of the shooting. CNN reported that the group is planning a rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24 “to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address…gun issues.”

Earlier on Tuesday, George and Amal Clooney announced they’d be making a donation in the name of their 8-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella. They will also be attending the event.
Once again, thank you Oprah for giving back!
