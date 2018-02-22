Fashion & Style
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Kerry Washington attended the 20th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards to receive the Spotlight Award.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

The beauty looked stunning in a green and pink Dolce And Gabbana Spring 2018 Secret Show see-through gown. The dress features floral appliques delicately and strategically placed all over the mesh fabric.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The upper bodice of the dress featured corset bodice style. The arms of the dress are decorated in one lone rose that cascades off the shoulder.

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The bottom of the dress had oversized florals. 

20th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Kerry wore a pinkish-reddish lip, matching the flowers on her gown. She gave us a straight, sleek bob and came through with her post-baby glow. The new mom looks fabulous.

Beauties, we need to know: are you feeling Kerry’s dress? Take our poll below:

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: 'I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children'

Kerry Washington Steps Out In Fire Red Jumpsuit At Paleyfest

Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years

Continue reading Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years

Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry Washington Over The Years

Kerry Washington has been a force to be reckoned with since she first hit the scene back in 1994. Her gradual rise from commercial actress from the Bronx to Emmy-winning leading lady has always been an inspiring one for fans to watch. The mom of two turns 40 years old today. In honor of the big milestone, check out our gallery of Kerry Washington throughout the years.

 

 

 

 

 

