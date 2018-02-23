Feature Story
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost Women To Other Celebrities In Real Life

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
In this video, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan and the directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein sit down to discuss Game Night a hilarious comedy in theaters everywhere now. At the end of the interview the directors give some insight on Flash Point.

I had the opportunity to feature this movie for the Xilla Movie Party here in New York City and Lamorne Morris stopped by for a quick Q&A before the film. The room was filled with New York’s cool kids and a bunch of up and coming talent making moves in Hollywood.

Game Night

Game Night

Power’s Andrea-Rachel Parker.

Game Night

Empire’s Jeremy L Carver

Game Night

Actress Jessenia Vice was also on hand.

Game Night

Instagram Sensation Trav Que came through to ask people “Whose Man Is This!?”

Game Night

New York rapper Haddy Racks was in the building.

Game Night

Love and Hip Hop’s Stylist Lunden and Miss Lissa Knows came through for a wild night of games, movies and Dusse.

37 photos

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

