Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

#WTFasho BLAC CHYNA: Not Me in New Sex Tape

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

There’s only one Blac Chyna sex tape making the Internet rounds — at least according to Blac Chyna

An impostor is apparently trying to take advantage of the publicity around the video of Chyna and ex-boyfriend Mechie that leaked this week. A grainy 13-minute clip shows someone who looks a lot like her having sex with an African-American man. But Chyna says it’s not her, and her lawyers have fired cease-and-desist letters to numerous porn sites demanding they stop naming her as the star of the clip.

Chyna’s attorney’s are also trying to get her actual tape removed from the ‘Net, since it was almost certainly illegally leaked. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • I have to believe Chyna here. Why would she cop to being in one tape and deny being in the other?
  • Plus, it’s probably out of focus for a reason — because otherwise you’d see clearly it’s not her.
  • Nor is she trying to get the second tape removed — she just wants her name off of it.
  • I’ll bet there’s pretty good money in celebrity-impersonator porn.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , Blac Chyna , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , me , new , not , Sex , Tape

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #WTFasho BLAC CHYNA: Not Me in New Sex Tape

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos