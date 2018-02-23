WTFasho BLAC CHYNA: Not Me in New Sex Tape

There’s only one Blac Chyna sex tape making the Internet rounds — at least according to Blac Chyna

An impostor is apparently trying to take advantage of the publicity around the video of Chyna and ex-boyfriend Mechie that leaked this week. A grainy 13-minute clip shows someone who looks a lot like her having sex with an African-American man. But Chyna says it’s not her, and her lawyers have fired cease-and-desist letters to numerous porn sites demanding they stop naming her as the star of the clip.

Chyna’s attorney’s are also trying to get her actual tape removed from the ‘Net, since it was almost certainly illegally leaked. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

I have to believe Chyna here. Why would she cop to being in one tape and deny being in the other?

Plus, it’s probably out of focus for a reason — because otherwise you’d see clearly it’s not her.

Nor is she trying to get the second tape removed — she just wants her name off of it.

I’ll bet there’s pretty good money in celebrity-impersonator porn.

