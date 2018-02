Michael B. Jordan Almost Tweeted His Black Panther Role Into Exostence

According to a tweet that fans dug up from 2012, Michael B. Jordan dreamed of being T’Chala instead of Killmongerer in a Black Panther film.

He ended up being the perfect villain, but his journey proves the power of dreaming big and speaking it into existence.

Marvels black panther! Would love to go toe to toe with iron man and the hulk! Def would be a dream role — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) June 8, 2012

