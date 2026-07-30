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National Chili Dog Day: Where to Enjoy Cincy Classics

Published on July 30, 2026
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American Cincinnati Chili hot dog closeup in the paper. Horizontal
Source: ALLEKO / Getty

In Cincinnati, chili isn’t just something you throw on a hot dog… It’s a lifestyle. Today’s National Chili Dog Day, but here, we celebrate everyday.

Our version of chili goes back nearly a century. Cincinnati-style chili was created in the 1920s by Macedonian and Greek immigrants looking to serve something comforting yet different. They opened up small restaurants, “chili parlors”, and started serving a spiced meat sauce over spaghetti. That same sauce quickly made its way onto hot dogs, and the cheese coney was born. Now, it’s one of the most iconic eats tied to the Queen City.

Cincinnati chili isn’t the chunky, spice-heavy stew you’ll find in other cities. It’s a smooth, almost Mediterranean-inspired sauce layered with unexpected flavors: cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and sometimes chocolate depending where you go. It’s poured over spaghetti (we do it in 3-Way, 4-Way, or 5-Way) or loaded onto a steamed bun with mustard, diced onions, and shredded cheddar.

RELATED: Everything You Missed at the Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

To celebrate the day, Gold Star is offering a free cheese coney, but only in the app. Download it, tap in, and claim yours.

Skyline’s celebrating with a giveaway:

Looking to do a chili crawl or just support your local spot? Here’s the top parlors (outside of the chains):

  • Camp Washington Chili – 3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
  • Blue Ash Chili – 9565 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242
  • Pleasant Ridge Chili – 6032 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45213
  • Dixie Chili – 733 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071
  • Price Hill Chili – 4920 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
  • Chili Time – 4727 Vine St, St. Bernard, OH 45217
  • Empress Chili – 7934 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001
  • Camp Dennison Chili – 7812 Glendale Milford Rd, Camp Dennison, OH 45111
  • Blue Jay Restaurant – 4154 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223
  • Park Chili Parlor – 791 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206

Fun fact: Empress Chili was the first chili parlor in Cincinnati, opening in 1922 near the Empress Burlesque Theater downtown. That’s where the whole movement started! Recipes were shared, rivalries were born, and what began as an immigrant-owned hustle turned into a full-blown food legacy.


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National Chili Dog Day: Where to Enjoy Cincy Classics was originally published on wiznation.com

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