Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Safaree 'Fur Coat Vol.1' Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Safaree has been making headlines as of late with his impressive man package and new music. But an interview with DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey on their podcast, The Casey Crew, has the Hunnid rapper making headlines over his ex Nicki Minaj again. According to Safaree, the popular rapper was abusive.

DJ Envy claimed there were times when Safaree couldn’t leave the house. “I don’t wanna say you were battered but you were an abused boyfriend…sometimes Safaree couldn’t leave the crib,” he described. “I swear on everything!”

Safaree agreed and admitted the fights between he and Nicki were getting so intense he feared he’d eventually go to jail.

“Nah, Nah that’s true but it’s because she was sheltered, she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.”

When Gia inquired what would cause such vicious arguments, he recalled an instance when he refused to fetch Nicki’s bag, which lead to a moment of reckoning.

“I usually never ever ever say stuff,” he said. “But I’m going to say this one time. It was one time, it was something…I left and came back…she wanted me to get a bag for her…’yo, go upstairs and grab my bag for me,’ but it’s just, the way it was said, I’m not going to get it. You can’t just keep talking to me like that. I’m not gonna go get it,” he said.

The affects of abuse lingered after their relationship was over, Safaree said.

“I’m not going to be having hands put on me and the verbal, it’s like, yo, it takes a while to get over that, like people see me, I wasn’t like, it took me a while to have my confidence…that’s why I was going to the gym so hard because I’m like, yo, I feel like sh-t, I gotta do something to feel good about myself. Let me get a six-pack,” he said.

Nicki vaguely references her relationship and certain situations in her songs. We’re still dying to hear her perspective on it all.

Listen to the full podcast, here.

