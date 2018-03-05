WTF? Trump-Happy Senator Calling Obamacare Folks ‘Stupidest, Dumbass People’ Proves His Hateful Ignorance

Another conservative politician just tried it with another coded insult about people of color. Republican Utah Senator Orrin Hatch referred to Obamacare supporters as the “stupidest, dumbass people” that he has ever met for embracing the “stupidest, dumbass bill” that he has ever seen, ABC News reported.

Here is the offensive poison that just came out of Hatch’s mouth:

“We also finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called Obamacare. Now if you didn’t catch on, I was being very sarcastic,” the Utah senator said Thursday during his keynote speech on the Trump administration’s new tax law at the American Enterprise Institute, a controversial conservative think-tank in Washington, D.C. “That was the stupidest, dumbass bill I’ve ever seen. Now some of you may have loved it — if you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met. And there are a lot of them up there on Capitol Hill from time to time.”

We have to say this comment: Let the internet drag-a-thon begin. This is a clearly hateful, dog-whistle snipe at folks of color, many of whom depend on the Affordable Care Act to have health insurance. If it is not enough that folks have to deal with the Republican threats of ACA repeal, but they have to deal with those threats being given by politicians who spew hate with it.

Sen. Orrin Hatch disparages Obamacare supporters as the "stupidest, dumbass people" he has ever met for embracing the "stupidest, dumbass bill" he has ever seen. https://t.co/Pydk8klveC pic.twitter.com/itQ1BIqJku — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

Hatch, who is a Trump apologist, just couldn’t wait to remind the world that the ACA repeal, a later addition to the Republican’s tax bill, will kick in next year. Shame, shame and more shame.

What Hatch and others like him may fail to realize is that ACA still has a lot of public support on its side. Fifty-four percent of Americans have a positive view of Obamacare, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. This is the highest level of favorability of the ACA measured in more than 80 Kaiser Health Tracking Polls since 2010, the foundation reported.

We don’t need Hatch’s comments nor are we here for it.

