The East Braces For Historic Storm On Record Headed Their Way

The National Weather Service has issued a warning that has people thinking about running to the south in hopes of being able to dodge the storm of life or death. In advance, people please make sure you are prepared for whatever this storm may bring and be sure to keep your phones charged.

Major wind and flooding are expected, with Philadelphia, New York and Boston bracing for snow. The Washington Post reported the timing of this nor’easter could not be worse. It coincides with the full moon, when tides are at their highest. Coastal flooding already began Thursday morning because of high tide alone.

On Friday and Saturday, 3 to 5 feet of storm surge will be added to the tides. There will also be extra inundation from waves, which are expected to reach a height of 30 feet offshore.

Read More….

Also On 100.3: