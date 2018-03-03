J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of Soup At A Cavs Coach…

Well, when a person is fed up they are fed up and that would be speaking lightly on what J.R. Smith did to the Cavs Coach. Can’t say when the last time I threw soup on someone especially the cavs coach but to date we can speak on J.R. Snith and his actions differently.

via NBA Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended for last night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers because of what was termed by the team as detrimental conduct. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst and Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, the reason for the suspension was because of his actions toward an assistant coach.

Per ESPN, Smith received the suspension for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones:

