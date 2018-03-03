Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

It seems that Columbus Short can’t keep his hands off women…but this time he’s going to jail for it.
According to TMZ, Short entered his “no contest” plea on Friday in Los Angeles after getting arrested back in November. Apparently, he hit his new wife Aida Abramyan during an argument and was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. But, because he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight, he is now going to jail for a year!
It’s no secret that Columbus has a history of abuse, having allegedly put a knife against his ex-wife’s throat threatening to kill her, a move–among other violence accusations–that got him fired from the ABC hit show “Scandal.”
Meanwhile, Aida says the media is lying about her man and their relationship.
The media needs to check their facts!!…Columbus and I have a great marriage. Period. The media is ridiculous for posting this bs. I love my hubby and will continue to support him. @ColumbusShort1