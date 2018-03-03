Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

The former "Scandal" actor can't seem to keep his hands off the women in his life.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

It seems that Columbus Short can’t keep his hands off women…but this time he’s going to jail for it.

According to TMZ, Short entered his “no contest” plea on Friday in Los Angeles after getting arrested back in November. Apparently, he hit his new wife Aida Abramyan during an argument and was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education. But, because he was already on probation for a 2014 bar fight, he is now going to jail for a year!

It’s no secret that Columbus has a history of abuse, having allegedly put a knife against his ex-wife’s throat threatening to kill her, a move–among other violence accusations–that got him fired from the ABC hit show “Scandal.”

Meanwhile, Aida says the media is lying about her man and their relationship.

Not sure what BS she is talking about given there is proof that he is going to jail and he never denied in court that he hit her.

Hopefully, Columbus will use this year to get the help he sorely needs.

RELATED NEWS:

In That Was Fast News: Columbus Short Has A New Fiancée And Baby Coming

Evening Minute: Columbus Short’s Ex-Wife Tanee McCall to TMZ: ‘Domestic Violence Is Not Entertainment’

Is Tamar Braxton Upset With Her Mother Over Domestic Violence Allegations?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos