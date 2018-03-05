Feature Story
Was Safaree Abused By Nicki Minaj? 

Domestic Violence doesn’t just happen to women, it happens to men as well however,  most men aren’t willing to admit if they’ve been abused during a relationship. Recently Safaree sat down with DJ Envy and his wife Gia on their podcast show ‘The Casey Crew’ and explained the turbulent and abusive relationship he had with the infamous female rapper/actress Nicki Minaj.

Safaree has been making headlines as of late with his impressive man package and new music. But an interview with DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey on their podcast, The Casey Crewhas the Hunnid rapper making headlines over his ex Nicki Minaj again. According to Safaree, the popular rapper was abusive.

DJ Envy claimed there were times when Safaree couldn’t leave the house. “I don’t wanna say you were battered but you were an abused boyfriend…sometimes Safaree couldn’t leave the crib,” he described. “I swear on everything!”

Safaree agreed and admitted the fights between he and Nicki were getting so intense he feared he’d eventually go to jail.

“Nah, Nah that’s true but it’s because she was sheltered, she’s in her cocoon and I’m there with her. I didn’t really have a life outside of that. I was really comfortable but then the fights and stuff it was getting too crazy. I was like, you know what? I don’t wanna go to jail, I don’t wanna go to the hospital.”

When Gia inquired what would cause such vicious arguments, he recalled an instance when he refused to fetch Nicki’s bag, which lead to a moment of reckoning.

Photo Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

