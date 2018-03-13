Entertainment
O.J. SIMPSON: Defense Lawyer Isn’t Sure He Confessed

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
An attorney who worked on O.J. Simpson‘s defense team during his double murder trial says she watched Simpson’s hypothetical retelling of how the murder occurred and doesn’t believe it was necessarily a confession.

Simpson appeared to confess to the murders in an interview which aired on Fox Sunday night, but he kept repeating that his story is hypothetical. Despite that, viewers are convinced that his story was a first-person confession. Attorney Shawn Holly, who worked on Simpson’s defense team, tells TMZ that she watched the interview and although she thought it was weird that he would assume the role of a hypothetical character named “Charlie,” she doesn’t believe it was a confession.

Holly says, “there’s a lot of things people could say about O.J. but he’s not stupid,” and would not have agreed to do the interview if he thought it would look like a confession. She says at the time of the trial, she and the rest of his “dream team” of lawyers believed he was innocent, but she’s not sure anymore.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Of course, it’s not necessarily a confession, but it sure looks like one.
  • She watched the interview through the eyes of a defense attorney.
  • Whether it’s a confession or not, it doesn’t matter. There’s no double jeopardy in our country and it won’t change the verdict.
Don Juan Fasho

