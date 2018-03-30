Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Longtime Girlfriend Emily B

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Fabolous Emily B

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty

Fabolous reportedly found himself in police custody on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Emily B.

According to TMZ, Emily first contacted police, telling them Fabolous had hit her, which led to Fabolous turning himself into the cops in Englewood, NJ.

Via TMZ

Sources connected to the couple tell us Fabolous turned himself in to cops in Englewood, NJ — where he and Emily live.

The rapper was accompanied by his attorney when he went to the police precinct. We’re told he did not spend time in jail … instead, he was cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.

No comments or statements have been issued yet by Fabolous or Emily.

Fabolous last post on Instagram was was a series of photos of him performing on stage at a recent show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City but the caption was all about your “strongest enemy” knowing your “weak spot.” See the post below:

This story is developing and we will keep you updated.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Longtime Girlfriend Emily B

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos