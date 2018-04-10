Cardi B Says Butt Injections Were The Worst Pain Of Her Life

Cardi B is on a high as she celebrates the release of her debut album and the announcement of her pregnancy, but she remembers a time when she was a stripper, envious of other women’s big backsides. In a new interview with GQ, Cardi reveals details about the time she got butt injections in a basement for $800.
“When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my ass,” she said. “They don’t numb your ass with anything. It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”
Cardi says she went to go back to the doctor to touch-up on the procedure, but “somebody died on her table.”
Yikes.
