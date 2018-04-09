Feature Story
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over Shady IG Post About Her Plastic Surgery Face

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15

Source: Bravo / Getty

Marlon Wayans may have just lost a fan after he posted a photo of Kim Zolciak with the caption, “No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The fuck?!”

In case you missed it, part one of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta aired last night and social media had a lot to say about Kim Zolciak’s plastic surgery enhanced face.

No we are not in production on White Chicks 2. The fuck?!

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on

While Kim’s face is constantly the topic of RHOA shade, she took offense to Marlon’s post and both she and her husband Kroy chimed in against the comedian.

#TSRClapbackseason: #KroyBiermann vs #MarlonWayans 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

What say you readers? Do you have remorse for Kim or nah?

NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off In Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer

NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak

