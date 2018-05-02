Entertainment
WALKOUT: Students Show Support for 2nd Amendment

Posted 25 mins ago
Students across the country are expected to walk out of their classrooms today to show their support for the Second Amendment.

The national event, called “Stand for the Second,” encourages students who are against gun control to walk out of school for 16 minutes. The event was created by a high school student in New Mexico named Will Riley as a response to the recent student anti-gun protests. He says, “I’m watching the news and I see they’re saying, ‘Well we have to do something about this. We have to enact some sort of gun control legislation because this is what the kids are asking for.’ And I’m thinking, ‘I’m not asking for that.’ I look at my friends and I think ‘They’re not asking for that.'” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s their First Amendment right to speak out about the Second Amendment.
  • Students in more than 40 states have pledged to walk out.
  • Is this the start of a new trend where students will keep walking out of school to protest something?
