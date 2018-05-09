Feature Story
Sanaa Lathan Wants You to Know She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé: ‘I Would Never Do Anything Malicious Like That’

The "Nappily Ever" star stressed that she never accosted Queen Bey.

Written By: Kellee Terrell

Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso - Inside

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

While Sanaa Lathan is stuntin’ on the cover of Health Magazine, the actress also wants you to know AGAIN that she is not the one that bit Beyoncé, despite what Tiffany Haddish alluded to in a GQ interview last month.

The stunning “Nappily Ever After” star was clear: “I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. It’s so crazy.”

Other interview highlights included:

On shaving her head for the anticipated Netflix dramedy:

“It was terrifying! But to me, it’s so much a part of her journey. My character is in crisis, and everything that she thought she knew is unraveling. So the emotions were all over the place for me—because I’m playing Violet, but I’m also shaving my head! It was actually really powerful and kind of weirdly cathartic and freeing. You know, I was crying, I was laughing…”

On carrying about her calorie intake:

“I’ve never been a skinny girl, and I don’t really aspire to be that. I’m a foodie; I love food. When I was a baby, they used to call me “Eat More Sanaa.” I was like, “Thanks…thanks a lot.”have to, yeah. But I’ve never been a skinny girl, and I don’t really aspire to be that. I’m a foodie; I love food. When I was a baby, they used to call me “Eat More Sanaa.” I was like, “Thanks…thanks a lot.”

On how she defines her’ joy:

“I imagine it to be a spectrum: You could have a peaceful joy, you could have an ecstatic joy—and everything in between. I’m in my joy when I’m acting or doing anything creative. And I’m in my joy when I’m doing my foundation work, because whenever you’re giving, it’s like a gift to yourself.”

Read her Health interview its entirety here:

