Cardi B’s Security Accused Of Beating Down Fan After Met Gala

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Cardi B’s security team and a member of Migos’ entourage have been accused of beating down a fan after a Met Gala party early Tuesday morning (May 8).

According to TMZ, a male fan was asking the “Be Careful” rapper for an autograph shortly after she left a post-Gala party with Migos and her fiancé, rapper Offset, around 2 a.m.

When Cardi turned the fan down, he persisted in asking for her John Hancock. It was this persistence that earned the fan the alleged beatdown.

