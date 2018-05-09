Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero

Written By: Shamika Sanders

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

CinemaCon Presents The 2017 Big Screen Achievement Awards

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

How far would you go to defend your children? Gabrielle Union portrays a fierce mother willing to do anything to save her son and daughter in the upcoming Will Packer film Breaking In.

Gabby, who braved some tough elements while filming, opened up about filming some of her own stunts, including a scene when she’s running barefoot in the woods.

“Luckily my stunt woman had just come off of Black Panther, so she was in prime shape and full of vibranium. She killed it for us,” she said.

“I was fighting them. First of all, as a people, I’m like, ‘Black folk don’t generally do anything barefoot,’ so there’s that.” she explained. While Gabby fought the producers and director on the scene, she lost the battle. “But then she’s gotta be barefoot for a lot. The scene when she ties up the bad guy, the first thing she’s stealing are his shoes.”

As for the underlying theme throughout Breaking In, Gabby says “Women are superheros everyday.”

She added, “We’re heroic stuff everyday and we get zero credit for it. We are constantly underestimated and forced with our backs against the wall with not the same amount of resources. We’re not getting paid the same. We’re not getting the recognition when we are doing the work. We have to do heroic stuff everyday just to get through the day. When bad things happen, when adversary pops up in our life, we figure it out. No one magically shows up to save the day. We save our own damn selves.”

Watch the full video, above.

Catch Breaking In in theaters May 11.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Distances Herself From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Gabrielle Union: The Everyday Woman Is A Superhero

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 month ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 10 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now