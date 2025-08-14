Beyoncé Wins Emmy Award for “Beyoncé Bowl”

Source: Levi’s / LEVI’S

Beyoncé Wins Emmy for Netflix Special ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ – One Step Closer to EGOT

Beyoncé continues to make history. The global icon has just won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming for her stunning Netflix special, Beyoncé Bowl.

The award honors the incredible fashion and visual storytelling that made the performance so unforgettable. Beyoncé shares this Emmy with her talented creative team:

Costume designer Shiona Turini

Assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters

Costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell

Head of workroom Timothy White

Their collaborative work brought to life a powerful aesthetic vision that fused Western motifs with high fashion, celebrating Black culture and country influences in a groundbreaking way.



A Holiday Rodeo Like No Other

Beyoncé Bowl was filmed during her Christmas 2024 performance at NRG Stadium in Houston. The spectacle featured a white-themed rodeo that captivated audiences both live and online. Special guests included country and R&B rising stars Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer, who brought an added layer of authenticity and energy to the show.

The performance also featured memorable collaborations with Shaboozey and Post Malone, and a touching cameo from Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The evening culminated in a powerful and unexpected rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” performed alongside legendary rodeo figures—blending genres, generations, and cultures in classic Beyoncé fashion.



EGOT Watch: Emmy, Grammy… What’s Next?

With this Emmy win, Beyoncé now holds two parts of the coveted EGOT status—having already amassed numerous Grammy Awards throughout her career. She is also nominated for two more Emmys this year:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Should she add an Oscar and a Tony Award to her trophy shelf in the future, she’ll join the exclusive ranks of EGOT winners—an achievement that would cement her legacy as one of the most versatile and accomplished entertainers in history.



Stay tuned, because Queen Bey is not done making history.