WTFasho ROSEANNE BARR: Blames Ambien For Racist Tweet

Just hours after apologizing for a tweet which led to ABC cancelling her show, Roseanne Barr fired off a series of tweets late last night and blamed Ambien for the racist joke that led to ABC cancelling her show.

Despite saying she was leaving Twitter, Roseanne returned late last night and had plenty to say. She wrote, “Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.” She later continued to blame the prescription sleeping pill tweeting, “Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien – cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

She wasn’t done. Roseanne posted several retweets accusing ABC of hypocrisy and highlighted several other examples of ABC personalities saying offensive things. She wrote, “I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.” (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

You had to know that when she said she was leaving Twitter, there was no way she was actually going to leave Twitter.

Come on. Ambien didn’t write the tweets.

Roseanne has received plenty of support from her fans and defenders of free speech.

Donald Trump has not yet chimed in on this.

Roseanne said she will discuss all of this on comedian Joe Rogan‘s podcast on Friday.

Also On 100.3: