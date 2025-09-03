Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials
Gold Star Chili is turning 60, and they’re marking the milestone with chili deals.
All September long, fans can grab a 3-Way or a 3 Cheese Coney for just $6.
They’re also tapping into nostalgia. Gold Star is asking customers to share old photos of themselves dining at the restaurant over the years. Every post is an entry to win Free Chili for a Year.
The Mt. Washington staple first opened in 1965, when four brothers — Fahhad, Fahid, Basheer, and Bishara Daoud — brought their family’s chili recipe to Cincinnati. What started as “Hamburger Heaven” quickly pivoted when chili became the star of the menu. Soon after, the brothers rebranded as Gold Star Chili, and a Cincinnati classic was born.
RELATED: National Chili Dog Day: Where to Enjoy Cincy Classics
The Daoud family recipe is still at the heart of every order. The exact spice blend is a guarded secret, but like most Queen City chili, it leans on a mix of sweet, spicy: cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, garlic, cumin, and more.
From a single shop on Beechmont Avenue to dozens of locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, Gold Star has become part of the city’s identity.
Now, 60 years later, Gold Star is inviting Cincinnati to celebrate right along with them, one 3-Way at a time.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials
- Bronny James Celebrates Parker Whitfield’s 21st Birthday
- Cardi B Teases New Song And Tour Following Court Room Victory
- NFL Top 100: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Is No. 4
- Trump Ramps Up Threats To Send Troops To Chicago After Violent Labor Day Weekend
- Woman Charged For Literally Going Hammer In Drake’s OVO Store In NYC
- Cardi B Victorious As Assault Lawsuit Dismissed By Jury
- Gun Used In Emmett Till’s Lynching On Display In Civil Rights Museum
- Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement
- Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop
-
Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!