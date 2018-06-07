PRINCE: Piano And A Microphone For September

There’s a treat for Prince fans on what would have been the iconic musician’s 60th birthday.

The Prince estate and Warner Music will release Piano and a Microphone 1983 on September 21st. Just as the title describes, this is Prince working alone, with just one instrument, to deliver some of the most riveting music of his remarkable career.

The nine track, 35-minute album comes from a previously unreleased 1983 home studio cassette recording of Prince at his piano. It offers an earlier glimpse at soon-to-be-famous songs such as “Purple Rain” and “17 Days” that were released a year later, and “Strange Relationship” (not released until 1987 on Sign o’ the Times). Also noteworthy is Prince’s cover of Joni Mitchell‘s “A Case of You”

The preview track is a stunner — a raw, chillingly emotional take on the 19th century spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep.” The track will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman, which reaches theaters in August.

