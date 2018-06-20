CLOSE
Cincy
#WTFasho Cops Welcome Suspect With Open Arms

An Ohio man who ran from police after a traffic stop was finally caught when he literally fell into officers’ hands.

21-year-old Dai’ryon Mitchell was stopped by police who were responding to reports of gunshots in the area. He jumped out of his car and took off on foot. Police gave chase and followed him to a nearby house, where he tried to climb in through a second-floor window. Cops found him hanging from a window ledge having difficulty pulling himself up. He ultimately lost his grip and fell right into the arms of officers who caught him. After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest and charged with fleeing and evading police. (The Vindicator)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Nice catch!
  • The officers could have let him fall to the ground, but they caught him.
  • “Hey guys, just thought I’d drop in.”
Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading #WTFasho Cops Welcome Suspect With Open Arms

