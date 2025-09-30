Here’s What Changes for Ohioans as New Laws Take Effect Tuesday

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A wave of new state laws goes into effect Tuesday, September 30th. These updates are part of Ohio’s new two-year budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this summer.

Age Checks for Adult Websites

Websites with large amounts of explicit content must now verify users are 18 or older. That means Ohioans will need to upload a valid government ID or another document. Platforms are required to delete those records unless someone has an active subscription, in which case age will need to be re-verified every two years. Companies that don’t comply could face legal action.

Driver’s License Requirements for Young Adults

Ohioans under 21 will no longer be able to skip driver’s education. All drivers in this age group must now complete the full training program: 24 hours of classroom learning, eight hours behind the wheel, plus 50 supervised practice hours before taking the test.

New Legal Definition of Sex

Starting Tuesday, Ohio law will recognize only two sexes (male and female) and specifies that those categories cannot be changed.

Tax Brackets Flattening

Ohio is phasing out its tiered tax system. By 2026, everyone will pay a flat 2.75%. For 2025, the top rate falls from 3.5% to 3.125% for those earning over $100,000.

Expanded Abortion Data Reporting

Doctors must already report abortion data to the state health department. Now, much of that information will be published monthly on a new public dashboard. The update will include additional statistics, like abortions performed on minors and those done after 12 weeks.

What’s Ahead

Some changes won’t take effect right away. By July 2026, schools must have policies in place for student use of artificial intelligence. State and local governments will also face new cybersecurity rules with rolling deadlines.





