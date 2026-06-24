Essence Festival to Feature Missy Elliott-Curated Aaliyah Tribute

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More than two decades after her passing, Aaliyah Dana Haughton continues to inspire generations through her groundbreaking contributions to music, film, and fashion. This summer, her enduring influence will take center stage at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans with a special tribute curated by longtime friend and collaborator Missy Elliott.

The tribute marks the 25th anniversary of Aaliyah’s self-titled third studio album, a project that remains one of the most influential R&B albums of its era. Known for its futuristic production, smooth vocals, and trendsetting style, the album continues to shape today’s music and fashion landscape.

Aaliyah’s connection to the ESSENCE Festival dates back to 1995 when she graced the festival stage as a teenager on the rise. Since then, her legacy has remained closely tied to the event. During ESSENCE’s 30th anniversary celebration in 2024, organizers honored Aaliyah’s impact, paving the way for this year’s larger tribute.

Few artists are better suited to oversee such a moment than Missy Elliott. A Grammy-winning artist, producer, and creative visionary, Elliott shared a unique artistic bond with Aaliyah throughout her career. Their collaborations helped redefine modern R&B, making Elliott the perfect person to celebrate her friend’s legacy and cultural influence.

Adding even more significance to the tribute, Aaliyah’s family has given their full blessing and support. Her mother, Diane Haughton, and brother, Rashad Haughton, have embraced the celebration, ensuring the tribute honors not only Aaliyah the superstar but also Aaliyah the daughter, sister, and beloved family member.

As fans gather in New Orleans, the tribute promises to be one of the festival’s most emotional and memorable moments—a celebration of an artist whose influence continues to resonate around the world nearly 25 years after her passing.

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Aaliyah’s music, style, and spirit remain timeless, proving that true icons never fade.