Halle Berry’s Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Halle Berry is redefining what aging looks like—and she’s doing it her way. The Oscar-winning actress and founder of wellness brand Respin Health has been soaking up the sun lately, embracing minimal makeup, comfy clothes, and quality time with her boyfriend of five years, Van Hunt.

Berry has been sharing moments from her beachside travels, looking radiant and carefree. In her most recent Instagram post on Sept. 28, she shared a cheeky photo of herself walking barefoot across a desert landscape, wearing a two-toned string bikini by Monday Swimwear that showcased her sun-kissed curves.

The Monster’s Ball actress captioned the post, “Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not… just going my own way!”

At 59, Berry is showcasing a timeless beauty—one that’s raw, radiant, and unmistakably her. It’s a far cry from the glitzy, high-glam looks she once rocked on red carpets and in films when she first broke into Hollywood in the late ’80s. Berry proves that true beauty doesn’t need much. It’s effortless, pure, and classically Berry.

Berry is embracing the aging process.

In a June interview with Lancôme—shared exclusively with Page Six Style—the 58-year-old (at the time) opened up about embracing the aging process, calling it a “privilege to age.”

“I love that I’m more confident than I’ve ever been,” Berry said, sporting a fresh, makeup-free face for Lancôme’s latest campaign on Instagram. “I feel good in my skin; I’ve taken care of my skin.”

Her skincare routine has evolved with age. She shared that perimenopause has left her skin drier than before, prompting her to lean into peptide-rich products like Lancôme’s C.R.x Rénergie Triple Serum.

“Peptides for a woman of my age are everything,” she said. “I have really come across one that I’m kind of loving. Lancôme is doing a really great job addressing the needs of us girls.”

In addition to peptides, the serum contains vitamin C and retinol—ingredients known for brightening and smoothing the skin. But Berry isn’t chasing youth.

“It’s not about taking your wrinkles away,” she added. “We’ve earned every one of these lines, and they’re OK. That’s part of our beauty as we age. What it does is it just softens those lines, so you don’t have to lose your smile.”

A Look Back at Halle Berry’s Beauty Evolution.

Berry’s beauty journey started with classic glam. According to Essence, in 1989, she made her TV debut as a model in the short-lived sitcom Living Dolls, wearing neutral eyeshadow and a slick berry lip—a simple but striking look. By 1997, Berry was serving bold beauty looks at events like the Fire and Ice Ball, where she rocked frosted lavender eyeshadow, metallic pink lips, and a glowing white bustier with an edgy bowl cut.

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Her style continued to evolve with daring hairstyles and bold fashion. At the 1999 premiere of Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, she turned heads with finger waves, a champagne-colored bustier dress, dramatic lashes, and bronze gloss—full Old Hollywood glam.

Source: Kevin.Mazur / Getty

Berry entered a bold experimental phase in the 2000s. She fearlessly alternated between pixie cuts and long locks, keeping her look fresh and innovative. Her most iconic moment came at the 2002 Oscars, when she became the first—and still only—Black woman to win the Best Actress award. Dressed in a sheer, floral-embroidered Elie Saab gown, Berry made history with both her performance and her unforgettable style.

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

In 2007, at the Things We Lost In The Fire London Film Festival premiere, she leaned into sultry glam with a smoky eye, deep blue gown, and a dramatic ponytail with bangs sweeping across her face.

Source: Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty

Berry Today: Beauty, Strength, and Self-Care.

These days, Berry still dominates red carpets—albeit with more refined flair. At the 2021 AFI Fest premiere of her directorial debut in Bruised, she wore a dazzling Pamella Roland metallic suit with a cropped jacket, flared pants, and a strapless mesh top. She paired the look with a high ponytail and smoky silver eyeshadow to match.

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

For her recent Never Let Go premiere, Berry stunned in a crystal mesh halter dress by Tamara Ralph, held together with a chunky gold chain. She completed the glam with a gold bangle, glossy nude lip, and short curly hair, putting her sculpted arms and confident presence front and center.

Source: Jason Mendez/GA / Getty



Health and strength have become pillars of Berry’s lifestyle. In a March interview with author and menopause advocate Tamsen Fadal, Berry opened up about how she’s prioritizing fitness during menopause.

Her advice? Lift weights.

“I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I’m trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now, and I never used to lift weights before,” she told Fadal. “I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring—what I find boring—but it’s necessary for this stage of life. Really just heavier weights than I’ve ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least.”

In a 2023 Instagram video, the actress shared clips of herself squatting with dumbbells and doing weighted seated crunches, proving that strength, like beauty, is ageless.

Now, Berry is helping other women take control of their health and fitness. In 2020, she launched her wellness platform, Respin, initially focused on general health, fitness, and wellness. In February 2025, she rebranded and relaunched it as Respin Health, a telehealth platform dedicated to women’s health and longevity, with a specific focus on menopause.

