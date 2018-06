WTFasho ’80s Babies Are Officially The Most Broke Generation

According to number-crunchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, people born in the 1980s are more broke than anyone. It seems those born in the ’80s have accumulated — on average — 34 percent less money than earlier generations at the same age. Don’t worry, though … If you were born in the ’80s, there are plenty of years to catch up and accumulate wealth. Unless you just want to sit around and wait for some inheritance. (Esquire)

