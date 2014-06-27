CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Producers Eyeing Laila Ali To Join ‘The View’ & Jenny McCarthy Tweets About Exit

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy are out at “The View,” but producers may already have an idea who they want to fill their empty seats..

According to TMZ.com, Rosie O’Donnell might be making a return. Producers are also “very interested” in bringing Laila Ali on as a new co-host. Neither the comedian nor the female boxer have not commented on those rumors at this time.

ABC said the show is going in an exciting new direction; insisers told TMZ that could mean permanently adding some men to the mix. Supposedly Ross Mathews might be taking a seat at the table next season.

MUST READ: That’s A Wrap: Sherri Shepherd Quits ‘The View’

While producers are gathering their next panel members, both Sherri and Jenny have shown themselves to be resilient in the face of this major change.

After asserting that she would leave if Sherri left, Jenny continued to show her solidarity to her “View” with the following posts on Twitter. She implied last night that some people behind the scenes were also given their walking papers.

MUST READ: Laila Ali Says Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Gave Their Daughter A ‘Stupid’ Name Keeping that in mind, this picture makes it appear as though long-time producer Bill Geddie may also be on his way out at the daytime chat show.

Jenny’s fiance Donnie Wahlberg was also at the gathering, and Sherri made sure the he wasn’t left out of the social media love. She posted the following shot on Instagram, writing, “Mr @DonnieWahlberg always takes care of his ladies @jennyannmccarthy & me! To be continued… ;O).”

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: Laila Ali’s Tips For Losing Baby Weight After Pregnancy

Laila Ali danced with Maksim Chmerkovskly and landed in 3rd place.

Sherri Shepherd Isn’t Tripping Over Her Husband’s Custody Request & Here’s Why

Producers Eyeing Laila Ali To Join ‘The View’ & Jenny McCarthy Tweets About Exit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jenny McCarthy , Laila Ali , Rosie O'Donnell , sherri shepherd , the view

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close