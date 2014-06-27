Producers Eyeing Laila Ali To Join ‘The View’ & Jenny McCarthy Tweets About Exit

Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy are out at “The View,” but producers may already have an idea who they want to fill their empty seats..

According to TMZ.com, Rosie O’Donnell might be making a return. Producers are also “very interested” in bringing Laila Ali on as a new co-host. Neither the comedian nor the female boxer have not commented on those rumors at this time.

ABC said the show is going in an exciting new direction; insisers told TMZ that could mean permanently adding some men to the mix. Supposedly Ross Mathews might be taking a seat at the table next season.

While producers are gathering their next panel members, both Sherri and Jenny have shown themselves to be resilient in the face of this major change.

After asserting that she would leave if Sherri left, Jenny continued to show her solidarity to her “View” with the following posts on Twitter. She implied last night that some people behind the scenes were also given their walking papers.

If Sherri goes… I go too. #sisters — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

My View will be changing too. As will with many hard working folks. Thanks to everyone at the show for your dedication and an amazing year. — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

Keeping that in mind, this picture makes it appear as though long-time producer Bill Geddie may also be on his way out at the daytime chat show.

These are my Avengers and we will be back! pic.twitter.com/fjtxqfpY3H — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

Jenny’s fiance Donnie Wahlberg was also at the gathering, and Sherri made sure the he wasn’t left out of the social media love. She posted the following shot on Instagram, writing, “Mr @DonnieWahlberg always takes care of his ladies @jennyannmccarthy & me! To be continued… ;O).”

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted June 27, 2014

