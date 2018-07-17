The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames

Gucci launched their collaborative collection with Dapper Dan globally on Tuesday both online and in select stores. The collection is now officially available to the masses and y’all…it’s fire. The collection is currently headlining the website and I’ve been gathering my coin for months, so I can give myself and early birthday gift.

Debuting today on https://t.co/9w0Z5U48qo and in selected Gucci stores, the #GucciDapperDan collection shot by #AriMarcopoulos in #Harlem. House motifs, including the interlocking G in gold feature on a jacket designed by @DapperDanHarlem and #AlessandroMichele. pic.twitter.com/lwmZ2Be9a7 — gucci (@gucci) July 17, 2018

The fashion house sought Dutch photographer, Ari Marcopoulos, to shoot the collection.

In the streets of #Harlem: portraits of the #GucciDapperDan collection by #AriMarcopoulos. A tracksuit is printed with a gold Gucci logo, with Web stripe ribbing trim, 90s wash denim is worn with a singlet with the new Gucci logo. @DapperDanHarlem #AlessandroMichele pic.twitter.com/eqUguff5Dc — gucci (@gucci) July 17, 2018

The images pay homage to Dapper Dan’s beloved Harlem, shot on the uptown streets with a retro flair. The campaign shots are super stylish.

“Growing up I’ve always heard of @DapperDanHarlem making clothes for a lot of hip-hop artist as well as people in my community,” says Cassandra, a paralegal who lives in #Harlem—part of the cast shot by #AriMarcopoulos for the #GucciDapperDan collection. #AlessandroMichele pic.twitter.com/epNxO2CG46 — gucci (@gucci) July 17, 2018

The 89-sku collection ranges from $240.00 for Men’s Slides to $7,980.00 for a Gucci GG logo bomber jacket. While the collection has both menswear, womenswear, and accessories, it holds a unisex feel.

A tracksuit from the #GucciDapperDan collection with allover GG print and a nylon jacket with the Web stripe. The collection debuts today on https://t.co/9w0Z5U48qo and in selected Gucci stores. @DapperDanHarlem #AlessandroMichele Photo by #AriMarcopoulos shot in #Harlem. pic.twitter.com/pCGmMrNbvO — gucci (@gucci) July 17, 2018

The collection, not surprisingly, has a Harlem feel. I’m glad that Alessandro Michele and House of Gucci corrected their wrongs and allowing Black culture to flow from the source straight to the runway back to the streets.

Personally, I love the Gucci Dapper Dan Tank Top ($550, Gucci.com) and the oversized Gucci Dapper Dan t-shirt ($550, Gucci.com), which is perfect for ladies (or men), that want to upgrade their casual wear and support the brand at an affordable (by designer standards) price. The bomber jackets, particularly the all gold jacket ($4,500.00, Gucci.com) as well as the oversized glasses. The $3,390.00 Gucci Dapper Dan Backpack is something that every city dweller needs to up their commuting game.

This is a collection that I’ll happily give all my rent money towards.

