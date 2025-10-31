Listen Live
Local

Hungry in Cincinnati? Check Out These Free Meal Spots

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
A stand selling items unrelated to food on Wilkes-Barre Blvd. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ardan/Citizens' Voice via Getty Images)
Source: MediaNews Group/The Citizens’ Voice via Getty Images / Getty

Why It Matters
No one should have to go hungry. In Cincinnati, many folks — families, seniors, students, people experiencing housing instability — rely on free meals, food pantries, and meal programs to get by. Whether for a hot dinner, groceries to cook at home, or a quick snack, these services are lifelines. Below are several trusted places and options to check out.

Top Free Meal & Food Service Options in Cincinnati
Here are some of the key resources you can tap into across the city:

1. Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen & Social Center
Address: 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH
Largest soup kitchen in the area, serving 600+ hot, free meals five days a week.
No ID, proof of income, or address required — just show up.
Also offers a social center where people can relax, join activities, or build community.
ourdailybread.us+1

2. Freestore Foodbank + Partner Sites
Freestore is a major food bank distributing millions of meals annually.
They also support “choice pantry” sites (where you can pick what you need) and Kids Cafe — hot meals after school at partner sites in Hamilton County.
Freestore Foodbank+1
Use their website’s distribution map to find partner locations near you.
513relief.org+1

3. Queen City Kitchen
Offers hot meals and pantry-style food without requiring proof of address or zip code restrictions.
You can “pick what you need” — a more dignified model than fixed boxes.
Queen City Kitchen

4. St. Vincent de Paul Parish-Based Pantries
Operates about 13 food closets across Hamilton County, plus a central Choice Food Pantry.
Hours vary by location.
St. Vincent de Paul
Apoyo Latino also mentions a drive-up box program through St. Vincent de Paul.
Cincinnati Latino

5. Community Kitchen / 7 Hills Neighborhood Houses
The Neighborhood House runs a kitchen that provides meals to community members, especially during the school year and for those attending center events.
Meals are given to anyone present; sometimes participants can take a plate home.
7hillsnh.com

6. Mobile Food Pantry – Community Action Agency (CAA)
Works in partnership with Freestore and local churches to deliver food (fruits, baked goods, veggies) on a first-come, first-served basis.
Schedule changes monthly — check CAA’s site for upcoming dates and locations.
Cincinnati Community Action Agency

7. Public Library After-School Meals
Through a partnership with UMC Food Ministry, several Cincinnati Public Library branches offer free after-school meals/snacks for kids and teens (grades 1–18).
Participants must eat at the library.
Cincinnati Library+1

8. La Soupe
Focuses on rescuing surplus food (from restaurants, groceries, etc.), turning it into ready-to-eat meals, and distributing to nonprofits and individuals.
Their meals go out via partner agencies, so find their distribution locations (shelters, pantries) to benefit.
La Soupe+1

Tips to Maximize Help & Make It Work for You
Call ahead — Hours, services, availability change frequently.
Check eligibility — Some sites may require ID, proof of residence, or household info.
Travel smart — Take public transit, bus, or rideshares if possible. Some pantries serve specific zip codes.
Go early — Particularly for mobile pantries, food banks, or hot meal lines.
Volunteer or pay forward — Many places also accept help; not only do you get meals, but you can build connections.
Use online tools: sites like FindHelp.org list updated food & meal programs in Cincinnati.

Related Tags

Getty

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore

WOSL Brandy and Monica Thumbnail
4:43
Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Talk “The Boy Is Mine” Tour and 27 Years of Sisterhood

Entertainment

Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

100.3 Brandy and Monica Station
Entertainment

100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station! Getting You Ready For History

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close