Hungry in Cincinnati? Check Out These Free Meal Spots

Why It Matters

No one should have to go hungry. In Cincinnati, many folks — families, seniors, students, people experiencing housing instability — rely on free meals, food pantries, and meal programs to get by. Whether for a hot dinner, groceries to cook at home, or a quick snack, these services are lifelines. Below are several trusted places and options to check out.



Top Free Meal & Food Service Options in Cincinnati

Here are some of the key resources you can tap into across the city:



1. Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen & Social Center

Address: 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH

Largest soup kitchen in the area, serving 600+ hot, free meals five days a week.

No ID, proof of income, or address required — just show up.

Also offers a social center where people can relax, join activities, or build community.

ourdailybread.us



2. Freestore Foodbank + Partner Sites

Freestore is a major food bank distributing millions of meals annually.

They also support “choice pantry” sites (where you can pick what you need) and Kids Cafe — hot meals after school at partner sites in Hamilton County.

Freestore Foodbank

Use their website’s distribution map to find partner locations near you.

513relief.org



3. Queen City Kitchen

Offers hot meals and pantry-style food without requiring proof of address or zip code restrictions.

You can “pick what you need” — a more dignified model than fixed boxes.

Queen City Kitchen



4. St. Vincent de Paul Parish-Based Pantries

Operates about 13 food closets across Hamilton County, plus a central Choice Food Pantry.

Hours vary by location.

St. Vincent de Paul

Apoyo Latino also mentions a drive-up box program through St. Vincent de Paul.

Cincinnati Latino



5. Community Kitchen / 7 Hills Neighborhood Houses

The Neighborhood House runs a kitchen that provides meals to community members, especially during the school year and for those attending center events.

Meals are given to anyone present; sometimes participants can take a plate home.

7hillsnh.com



6. Mobile Food Pantry – Community Action Agency (CAA)

Works in partnership with Freestore and local churches to deliver food (fruits, baked goods, veggies) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Schedule changes monthly — check CAA’s site for upcoming dates and locations.

Cincinnati Community Action Agency



7. Public Library After-School Meals

Through a partnership with UMC Food Ministry, several Cincinnati Public Library branches offer free after-school meals/snacks for kids and teens (grades 1–18).

Participants must eat at the library.

Cincinnati Library



8. La Soupe

Focuses on rescuing surplus food (from restaurants, groceries, etc.), turning it into ready-to-eat meals, and distributing to nonprofits and individuals.

Their meals go out via partner agencies, so find their distribution locations (shelters, pantries) to benefit.

La Soupe



Tips to Maximize Help & Make It Work for You

Call ahead — Hours, services, availability change frequently.

Check eligibility — Some sites may require ID, proof of residence, or household info.

Travel smart — Take public transit, bus, or rideshares if possible. Some pantries serve specific zip codes.

Go early — Particularly for mobile pantries, food banks, or hot meal lines.

Volunteer or pay forward — Many places also accept help; not only do you get meals, but you can build connections.

Use online tools: sites like FindHelp.org list updated food & meal programs in Cincinnati.