SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY
SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY
With SNAP benefits facing a cutoff by Saturday, November 1st, many families in the region will need backup plans fast. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says federal food aid won’t go out if the shutdown continues. In Hamilton County alone roughly 53,000 adults and 43,000 children rely on those monthly benefits.
Below is a guide to food banks, pantries, meal sites and emergency programs that are already serving people and are ready to help more. Save or screenshot this so you have options if your SNAP benefits stop.
Immediate hubs to try first
Freestore Foodbank
- Addresses: 3401 Rosenthal Way, Riverside & 112 E. Liberty St., Over-the-Rhine
- Hours: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Mon–Fri
- What they do: Regional distribution hub. Supports hundreds of partner agencies and runs regular distributions. Reported ready to scale up; holiday meal distributions begin Nov. 3.
- Requirements: Photo ID and household verification (address, birth certificate or medical card).
St. Vincent de Paul (local conferences)
- Locations: Multiple parish-based pantries across Hamilton County (see conference list via svdpcincinnati.org)
- Hours: Vary by conference, call your local conference.
- What they do: Choice pantries and neighborhood food closets; Becky & Ted Catino Choice Pantry serves the West End.
- Requirements: Photo ID.
Parish Kitchen (Northern Kentucky)
- Address: 1561 Madison Ave., Covington
- Hours: Daily, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- What they do: Free lunch every day; staff will also connect visitors to other resources.
- Requirements: None.
Forever Kings (Green Township)
- Address: 3270 North Bend Road (2nd floor)
- When: Free hot meals Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m.
- Who: Open to all; nonprofit focused on mentoring young men of color that is pivoting to meet immediate food needs.
Neighborhood pantries, meals and choice markets
Table of Hope — New Hope Community Church
- Address: 3707 Edgewood Dr., Green Township
- When: 1st & 3rd Sundays, 12:30–1:30 p.m.
- What: Free food market (protein, produce, frozen, dairy); shoppers must be in line by 1:30.
- Requirements: Provide name, address and household count first visit.
Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library (select locations)
- What: Free after-school meals for kids & teens, Mon–Fri at select branches.
- Requirements: Kids 1–18 (and qualifying 19–21 with IEP); must eat at the library.
CAIN (Northside)
- Address: 4230 Hamilton Ave.
- Hours: Mondays 6–8 p.m.; Tues & Thurs 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (check local schedule)
- What: Fresh meals, “choice pantry” shopping, snack packs, senior deliveries, 24/7 free fridge (with partner).
- Requirements: Most services no paperwork.
Caring Place (Pleasant Ridge)
- Address: 5950 Montgomery Road
- Hours: Tues & Thurs, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- What: Choice pantry for food + household items.
- Requirements: Photo ID and recent proof of residence; one visit per household per month.
The Episcopal Church of the Advent (East Walnut Hills)
- Address: 2366 Kemper Lane
- Hours: Pantry/cafe Wed 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.; free food fridge available 24/7
- What: Pantry, cafe and always-available fridge.
- Requirements: Photo ID and proof of residence for pantry/cafe.
City Gospel Mission (Queensgate)
- Address: 1805 Dalton Ave.
- Hours: Meals daily, 6–7 p.m.
- What: Hot meals served to anyone in need.
- Requirements: No listed requirements for meals.
Jewish Family Services — Heldman Family Food Pantry
- Address: 8487 Ridge Ave., Reading
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- What: Kosher & non-kosher groceries, personal care items.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc.
- Address: 9913 Wayne Ave., Lincoln Heights
- Hours: Thurs 12:30–2 p.m.; every other Sat 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
- What: Drive-through pantry, in-store shopping alternating weeks; Thanksgiving groceries Nov. 22.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Mercy Neighborhood Ministries (East Walnut Hills)
- Address: 1602 Madison Rd. #200
- Hours: Mon–Wed, 9–11:30 a.m.
- What: Choice pantry for zip codes 45206, 45207 and 45212; senior pantry day monthly.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Our Daily Bread (Over-the-Rhine)
- Address: 1730 Race St.
- Hours: Soup kitchen Mon–Fri, 8:30–11:15 a.m.
- What: Dine-in and to-go hot meals; serves 600+ meals daily.
- Requirements: None.
Inter Parish Ministries (IPM)
- Address: 4623 Aicholtz Rd., Mt. Carmel
- Hours: Drive-through pantry Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 10 a.m.–12 p.m.; market Mon/Tues/Thurs 12:30–2:30 p.m. (closed Wed)
- What: Choice market (shop) and drive-through option (pre-packed groceries). Serves all zip codes.
- Requirements: No documentation; will ask household info.
Mason Food Pantry
- Address: 406 4th Ave., Mason
- Hours: Mon 6:30–7:30 p.m.; Wed & Sat 9:30–11 a.m.
- What: Food, toiletries and household basics for Mason residents.
- Requirements: Proof of Mason school-district residency; school ID or report card for children.
Open Door Food Pantry (Butler County)
- Address: 800 S. Front St., Hamilton
- Hours: Mon–Wed, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- What: Emergency 3–5 day food supply and personal items (formula, diapers when available).
- Requirements: Butler County residency; one visit per month.
Mt. Healthy Alliance Food Pantry
- Address: 7717 Harrison Ave., Mt. Healthy
- Hours: Mon 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; Tues 5–7 p.m.; Thurs & Sat 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- What: Short-term food support (three days’ worth).
- Requirements: Photo ID and proof of residence.
Northern Kentucky resources
Brighton Center (Newport)
- Address: 741 Central Ave.
- Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
- What: Emergency assistance & choice pantry plus clothing vouchers and limited financial help.
- Requirements: ID and proof of household members/income/address.
Parish Kitchen (Covington) — daily lunches, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. (see above)
Fairhaven Rescue Mission (Covington)
- Address: 260 Pike St.
- Hours: Community dinner nightly, 5:45–6:30 p.m. (line up after 5:30 at back door)
- What: Daily dinners and shelter services. Women/families may stay as arranged.
- Requirements: Adults may have a breathalyzer at entry.
Madison Avenue Christian Church (Covington)
- Address: 1530 Madison Ave.
- When: Community dinners Mon & Wed, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
- What: Free meals and other community supports.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Cornerstone Fellowship (Covington)
- Address: 918 Madison Ave.
- When: Tues dinners 6:30–7:30 p.m.; Thurs 5:30–7:30 p.m.; Sat lunches 11 a.m.–12 p.m. (2nd & 4th Sat)
- What: Community meals, breakfasts and periodic lunches.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Lord’s Gym Covington
- Address: 1601 Scott St.
- Hours: Breakfast Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.
- What: Breakfast and discipleship programs.
- Requirements: No requirements listed.
Be Concerned (Covington)
- Address: 1100 Pike St.
- Hours: Registration & emergency food 1–3 p.m. Mon–Fri; pantry delivery weekdays 9–3 p.m.
- What: Monthly pantry appointments, emergency food box and homebound delivery.
- Requirements: Photo ID, proof of address for adults and documentation for children.
St. Bernard Food Pantry (Dayton/Bellevue area)
- Address: 401 Berry St., Dayton
- Hours: Mon & Thu 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–4 p.m.
- What: Monthly food box plus hygiene and baby supplies when available.
- Requirements: Photo ID, current mail or lease, household member list with birthdates.
Quick tips if SNAP stops
- Bring ID & proof of household when you go. Many pantries require it the first visit.
- Call before you go if hours aren’t listed or to confirm any documentation needed.
- Check multiple sites: choice pantries let you pick items you prefer and may be kinder for those with dietary or cultural needs.
- Look for daily meal sites (Parish Kitchen, City Gospel Mission, Our Daily Bread) if you need food right away.
- If you’re a senior or homebound, ask about delivery programs (some pantries and Freestore partners offer this).
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Ohio Commits $25 Million to Support SNAP Recipients
- SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY
- A$AP Rocky Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors After Referring To Himself As Rihanna’s ‘Loving Husband’
- Hungry in Cincinnati? Check Out These Free Meal Spots
- Don Juan Fasho’s Halloween Safety Tips
- Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster” Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club
- Government Shutdown Threatens Food Assistance For Millions As Halloween Nears
- 3 Spooky Cocktail Recipes For Your Halloween Festivities
- Toni Braxton’s Diamond Drip Is The Ultimate Fashion Flex – And Fans Are Obsessed
- Floyd Roger Myers Jr.’s Death Is A Wake-Up Call For Young Adults & Their Heart Health
SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY was originally published on wiznation.com