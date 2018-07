WTFasho BEYONCE: Denied Filming Inside The Colosseum

Beyoncé got a rare rejection. She and Jay-Z requested special access to film a music video inside Rome’s Colosseum.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage said nope. Too late. Italian scientist Alberto Angela had The Colosseum booked on those dates.

Their One The Run II Tour passed through Rome two weeks ago. They got the idea to go inside the ancient landmark and create another iconic music video. The Louvre Museum in Paris gave the couple unfettered access to film the music video for “Ape[poop].” (The Wrap)

Fasho Thoughts: