PM BUZZ: K.Michelle Slams Elle Varner; J.Lo Takes A Tumble; Bobbi Kristina Disses Angela Bassett & More…

K.Michelle Beefs With Elle Varner

It looks like K.Michelle has another bone to pick with someone else. The Rebellious Soul singer is apparently no longer friends with Elle Varner! Although we thought the two were great friends (they’ve been seen at multiple events together), K. isn’t here for her anymore. It all started when rapper Meek Mill posted an Instagram picture of Elle giving him a hug, along with the caption: “#nocurvezone.” Elle reposted the picture, which is when K. popped off with a diss.

Screen Shot 2014-06-30 at 10.27.00 AM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We’re a little bit confused, since the picture looked innocent to us. And, apparently, Meek’s “#nocurvezone” caption was in reference to a tweet Elle wrote earlier in the year about being awkward when Meek Mill tried to talk to her.

But, everything seemed to be all good between Elle and Meek. Just before he posted the pic of Elle hugging him, he posted a picture of him talking to Russell Simmons. He captioned it with, “Me telling Russell how real the curve was lol.”

We’re going to take a guess and say that Meek and Elle are friendly enough. Meanwhile, K. needs to have a seat. Several.

PM BUZZ: K.Michelle Slams Elle Varner; J.Lo Takes A Tumble; Bobbi Kristina Disses Angela Bassett & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

angela bassett , Bobbi Kristina , Elle Varner , Jennifer Lopez , K Michelle , whitney houston

