CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

JIM JORDAN: Running For House Speaker

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is putting his money where his mouth is. He wants to be Speaker of the House.

Jordan led a move this week to try to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over his handling of Hillary Clinton‘s E-mails and the Robert Mueller Russia investigation. Ryan publicly rebuffed that effort, effectively scuttling it — and that didn’t sit well with the staunch conservative and Trump ally.

Jordan said today (Thursday), “President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people. Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

If the Republicans maintain control of the House, Ryan will be up for re-election as Speaker in January.

Jordan has also faced criticism lately because he was the president of Ohio State University while an alleged sex-abuse scandal was going on within its athletic department. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Republicans’ chances of holding onto the House are probably below 50 percent. So Jordan may not want to put the horse in front of the cart.
  • If you take a swing at the king, you’d best not miss.
  • Putin already has the White House. Don’t give him Capitol Hill, too.
  • It’s about time a real Republican stood up for the values and issues that got President Trump and this Congress elected.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , house , JIM JORDAN , Running , SPEAKER

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading JIM JORDAN: Running For House Speaker

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close