JIM JORDAN: Running For House Speaker

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan is putting his money where his mouth is. He wants to be Speaker of the House.

Jordan led a move this week to try to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over his handling of Hillary Clinton‘s E-mails and the Robert Mueller Russia investigation. Ryan publicly rebuffed that effort, effectively scuttling it — and that didn’t sit well with the staunch conservative and Trump ally.

Jordan said today (Thursday), “President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people. Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

If the Republicans maintain control of the House, Ryan will be up for re-election as Speaker in January.

Jordan has also faced criticism lately because he was the president of Ohio State University while an alleged sex-abuse scandal was going on within its athletic department. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

The Republicans’ chances of holding onto the House are probably below 50 percent. So Jordan may not want to put the horse in front of the cart.

If you take a swing at the king, you’d best not miss.

Putin already has the White House. Don’t give him Capitol Hill, too.

