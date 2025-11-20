Erykah Badu Celebrates 25 Years of “Mama’s Gun”

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Erykah Badu is breathing new life into one of her most beloved works. In a brand-new Spotify Anniversary episode, the neo-soul legend revisits her iconic 2000 album Mama’s Gun, offering fans a fresh, intimate look into the music that helped define a generation.

Joined by acclaimed bassist Thundercat, Badu reinterprets several classic tracks, bringing a new sonic energy to the album while honoring its original soul. The episode blends reimagined performances, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and deep conversations with key contributors — including original band members and veteran producer DJ Quik.

More than two decades later, Badu’s voice remains as warm, mystical, and genre-bending as ever. Her signature “witchy” tone floats effortlessly over the updated arrangements, reminding listeners why Mama’s Gun remains one of the most influential albums in modern soul and R&B.

The episode is part of Spotify’s ongoing Anniversary series, a project dedicated to spotlighting milestone albums by reframing their histories and pairing them with brand-new companion EPs released exclusively on the platform. Each installment gives legendary albums new context — and new life — for longtime fans and first-time listeners alike.

Now celebrating 25 years, the Mama’s Gun Anniversary episode is officially available for streaming. For fans of Badu, neo-soul, or simply timeless storytelling through music, this episode offers a beautiful new doorway back into a masterpiece.