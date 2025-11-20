Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Erykah Badu Celebrates 25 Years of “Mama’s Gun”

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight

Erykah Badu In Concert
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Erykah Badu is breathing new life into one of her most beloved works. In a brand-new Spotify Anniversary episode, the neo-soul legend revisits her iconic 2000 album Mama’s Gun, offering fans a fresh, intimate look into the music that helped define a generation.

Joined by acclaimed bassist Thundercat, Badu reinterprets several classic tracks, bringing a new sonic energy to the album while honoring its original soul. The episode blends reimagined performances, behind-the-scenes storytelling, and deep conversations with key contributors — including original band members and veteran producer DJ Quik.

More than two decades later, Badu’s voice remains as warm, mystical, and genre-bending as ever. Her signature “witchy” tone floats effortlessly over the updated arrangements, reminding listeners why Mama’s Gun remains one of the most influential albums in modern soul and R&B.

The episode is part of Spotify’s ongoing Anniversary series, a project dedicated to spotlighting milestone albums by reframing their histories and pairing them with brand-new companion EPs released exclusively on the platform. Each installment gives legendary albums new context — and new life — for longtime fans and first-time listeners alike.

Now celebrating 25 years, the Mama’s Gun Anniversary episode is officially available for streaming. For fans of Badu, neo-soul, or simply timeless storytelling through music, this episode offers a beautiful new doorway back into a masterpiece.

Related Tags

Erykah Badu Getty Spotify

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Fasho Face Off 2025 Updated
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Voters cast their ballot in the California Statewide Special Election
Local

Cincinnati Election Results

NFL: NOV 02 Bears at Bengals
Sports

Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Reportedly Near Trade To Dallas Cowboys

5 Items
News

Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

6 Items
News

SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Sports

Bengals Fall Short In Heartbreaking 47-42 Loss To The Bears

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close