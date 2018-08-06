CLOSE
Demi Lovato Released From The Hospital, Currently In Rehab

Demi Lovato has been released from the hospital.

After two weeks of being hospitalized following her July 24 overdose, Demi Lovato is now in a rehab facility after she was released from the hospital this weekend.

The 25-year-old singer made her first public statement since the incident and told fans that she would be taking “time to heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery.”

According to TMZ, Lovato was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and reportedly took a private plane to the rehab facility, located outside of California.

In order to maintain the best support around her, Demi’s team has vowed to cut bad influences out of her life after she completes this latest rehab stint.

Demi Lovato Released From The Hospital, Currently In Rehab was originally published on radionowhouston.com

