Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’

Oleebo the bootleg movie warrior reviews The Spy Who Dumped Me, staring Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. The movie plot takes off after Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two best friends become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. The movie takes you “from the US to Europe to nowhere very fast.” In other words, “it was a stupid movie!”

