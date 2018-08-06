Dak Prescott Responds To Mural Created Of Him In The Sunken Place

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still being dragged for his comments about the NFL and kneeling during the National Anthem. However, the backlash hasn’t been limited to social media, an artist created a full mural of Prescott in the sunken place.

According to the Star-Telegram, artist Trey Wilder used eight spray cans and “produced a six-foot-high, ten-foot-wide mural that depicted Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the iconic image from Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-winning film Get Out.” The mural, which is in downtown Dallas, only took Wilde three hours. See the artistry below:

Wow. They got Dak on a mural in Downtown Dallas 😭 pic.twitter.com/wel7ugebLE — 👑 (@_KvngDarius) August 5, 2018

Wilder said about the mural, “Honestly, I know he’s a superstar, but I’m not scared of Dak Prescott. But like in the movie, maybe [the piece] will be a flash for him. I think, with that platform, it was just weird how he dismissed the whole situation, especially being a Black man himself.”

Prescott has responded to the mural as well, telling the Star-Telegram, “Everybody has their own opinion. It is what it is. When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises.” When asked if he had any regrets about his original comments, he continued, “As I said, I made my statement. I stand by what I said. I just said some people may have misunderstood it or whatever. I feel strongly about what I said. And it is what it is.”

In case you forgot, watch Dax Prescott’s original comments below:

