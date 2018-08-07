CLOSE
JOHNNY DEPP FILM PULLED

Johnny Depp’s latest movie, “City of Lies” has been pulled from its scheduled release date. The film was supposed to open September 7th, but is now undated. City of Lies is based on Randall Sullivan’s book, LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records’ Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal.

There has been well-publicized trouble on-set, including a lawsuit from location manager, Greg Brooks, who sued Depp for punching him. According to Brooks, Depp punched him twice in the ribs and verbally assaulted him on set. Brooks is seeking unspecified damages.

The film depicts the real life story of LAPD detective Russell Poole, as he struggles to find out who killed Biggie Smalls. It is unclear if the lawsuit contributed to the delay.

