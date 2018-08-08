Wow!! Mother Nature was not playing no games! A powerful hailstorm hit Colorado Monday doing some major damage. The storm was responsible for smashing cars and property, injuring 14 people, and killing animals at a zoo.

The worst of the hail appeared to hit the zoo, killing a few animals including a duck and a vulture. About 3,400 zoo visitors were evacuated to the local high school as the storm struck the area. The wind gusts got up to 60 mph and caused power outages across the area. The hail was as big as a softball.

Colorado Hailstorm Injures 14 people, Hospitalized 5! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: