And in more R. Kelly news, his estranged brother, Carey ‘Killa’ Kelly, released a diss track aimed at his brother. The track is a response to R. Kelly’s 19 minute song called ” I Admit”, Carey is calling his track ” I Confess.”

In the song, Carey Kelly responds to R. Kelly saying that he turned on him saying, “I admit I miss my brothers (brothers) But I admit they weren’t acting like brothers/ Yeah, we’ve had our differences/But you don’t turn on your brother/For nothing, for no one, nada/Mama, Joanne, is watching /She must be turning over in her grave.”

He also says that R. Kelly passed on STD’s to his victims, saying. “You see me, you get scared/you call the police/ You gave them females some crazy disease/ want you to know Momma not pleased.”

Carey is the same brother that R. Kelly tried to get to take the blame in his infamous sex tape case, implying that it was his brother in the video an not him.

Listen to the track here:

R. Kelly’s Brother Released a Diss Track!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: