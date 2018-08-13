OMAROSA: Secretly Taped White House Firing By John Kelly

As a contest on The Apprentice, Omarosa was publicly fired by Donald Trump. As a member of Trump’s White House, she was also fired, but that episode remained under wraps until this weekend.

On Sunday, the former adviser to Trump released a recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her and seemingly threatening her. It was played on NBC’s Meet the Press where Omarosa appeared to promote her new book, Unhinged.

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Omarosa claims she was threatened when she was fired. OC:…fear in me. :11 [Courtesy of NBC’s Meet the Press] “They take me into the Situation Room the doors are locked. They tell me I can’t leave and they start to threaten me. Put fear in me.”

In a tape secretly recorded by Omarosa, John Kelly is heard firing her and talking about her future. OC:… you reputation. :15 [Courtesy of NBC’s Meet the Press] “If we make this a friendly departure, you know, you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.”

Omarosa told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that she recorded the conversation and others because “this is a White House where everybody lies.”

The White House pushed back later Sunday, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying, “The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard for our national security – and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.”

Omarosa also claims that after she completed her book, someone played her a copy of a tape in which Trump says the N-word, but she said he never said it in her presence. (The New York Times)

