LAURYN HILL: Robert Glasper Claims Miseducation Was Stolen

Lauryn Hill is a thief, according to former collaborator Robert Glasper.

The jazz musician and producer calls Hill a diva who would “frequently change arrangements,” demanded to be addressed as “Ms. Hill” and threatened to cut her band’s payment in half.

But Glasper likely would have forgotten about all of this if it weren’t for some older sour grapes. He alleges that she stole “all of [his] friends’ music” for her debut album.

Back in 2001, a group of musicians known as the New Ark sued Hill and settled out of court, alleging they weren’t properly credited for writing and production work.

Glasper questions Hill’s artistic integrity and says if she’s really a musical genius, she should know how to tune a guitar.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Glasper said it best when he told her, “The one thing you did that was great, you didn’t do.”
  • It really makes you wonder about the so-called artistic integrity of some of our favorite artists.
  • Nobody thinks albums are made by just one person.
  • What’s so hard about properly crediting people for their contributions?
  • A lot of artists are sensitive about people finding out they don’t write their own stuff — she wouldn’t be the first or the last.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

