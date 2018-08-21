CLOSE
Chilli Says Black Women Need To Swirl More Often!

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins (L), Rozonda 'Chilli' Thoma

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

TLC member, Chilli, says that black women definitely need to date outside of their race and be more open to the swirl. Chilli confirms that she is dating “outside” her race even though she did not confirm who the gentlemen is.

Chilli

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Chilli spoke about her hopes for black women, saying, “I want for women — especially for women of color — to not be so closed minded when it comes to love,” Chilli, who identifies as mixed, said. “God made all of us and you may not find your husband because you’re trying to stick to one group. You’ve got to be open. You want the person who’s the best person for you, no matter what color he is,” she added, noting that she’s dating “one guy, but we’re testing the waters. He is not black.”

Do you agree with Chilli? Have You dated outside of your race?

Chilli Says Black Women Need To Swirl More Often! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

